Amazon’s U.K. workers narrowly lose union vote
Jul 17, 2024

Amazon’s U.K. workers narrowly lose union vote

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: A majority of worker support was needed for an organizing win, but just under 50% voted in favor.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

