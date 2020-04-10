COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Local Radio Airtimes
ABOUT SHOW
The Fed makes money like magic
Apr 10, 2020

The Fed makes money like magic

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Innovation from the likes of Amazon and WeWork to make the COVID-19 workplace function. Wholesale food businesses turn to door-to-door delivery. Where does the Federal Reserve find $2.3 trillion?

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Wholesale food businesses ship directly to consumers to meet demand

by Victoria Craig
Apr 10, 2020
With some supermarket shelves empty, food providers turn to door-to-door delivery.
Empty shelves where packets of flour would normally be stocked are pictured below half-empty egg and sugar stocks in a north London supermarket.
Isabel Infantes/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio

How does the Fed find an extra $2.3 trillion?

by David Brancaccio and Candace Manriquez Wrenn
Apr 10, 2020
Turns out it's much more akin to printing money than it is to borrowing.
The central bank announced yesterday it's making more money available to counteract the economic effects of the pandemic.
Karen Bleier/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Music from the episode

The Boss Pete Rock

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
What happened today?

Make today make sense with our new 10-minute daily Make Me Smart podcast.

Subscribe

We’re here for you.

As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.

SUBSCRIBE