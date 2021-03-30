Mar 30, 2021
The Amazon union vote count begins
Amazon workers in a warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, have voted on whether or not to unionize. It could be one of the most historic votes in American labor history. Plus, Starbucks celebrates 50 years in business. And, how treatment centers are responding to a rise in substance use during the pandemic.
Segments From this episode
Awaiting the vote count for the Amazon unionization efforts in Bessemer, Alabama
Marketplace's Jasmine Garsd has more.
Starbucks turns 50 after year of pandemic challenges
Starbucks has become a place to meet, work or grab a cup of coffee. But that became a harder sell during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Substance use has soared during the pandemic. Here's how one treatment center is responding.
The incoming CEO of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation on meeting demand for and expanding access to substance use treatment.
