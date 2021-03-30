The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

The Amazon union vote count begins
Mar 30, 2021

The Amazon union vote count begins

Amazon workers in a warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, have voted on whether or not to unionize. It could be one of the most historic votes in American labor history. Plus, Starbucks celebrates 50 years in business. And, how treatment centers are responding to a rise in substance use during the pandemic.

Segments From this episode

Awaiting the vote count for the Amazon unionization efforts in Bessemer, Alabama

Marketplace's Jasmine Garsd has more.
Starbucks turns 50 after year of pandemic challenges

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Mar 30, 2021
Starbucks has become a place to meet, work or grab a cup of coffee. But that became a harder sell during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starbucks' last report of quarterly results showed same-store sales down about 5% in the U.S.
Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Substance use has soared during the pandemic. Here's how one treatment center is responding.

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Meredith Garretson and Rose Conlon
Mar 30, 2021
The incoming CEO of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation on meeting demand for and expanding access to substance use treatment.
"We’ve known that addiction is a disease of loneliness," said Dr. Joseph Lee, the incoming CEO of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, about the increase in demand for substance abuse treatment.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Concerning the UFO sighting near Highland, Illinois Sufjan Stevens

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
