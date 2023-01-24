Economic PulseMy EconomyEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioI've Always Wondered ...

Amazon now has a prescription drug service. Will it last?
Jan 24, 2023

Amazon now has a prescription drug service. Will it last?

The online pharmacy Cost Plus Drug aims to provide cheaper generic drugs for the public. fstop123/Getty Images
Amazon announced it will launch a new subscription drug service dubbed Amazon RxPass to complement its existing pharmaceutical products. The service, which will offer generic medications for $5 a month with Prime membership, will be the latest attempt by the online retail behemoth to make waves in the healthcare space. And, as part of our Econ Extra Credit series, we delve into the extreme fitness industry with Stephen Mayville, a Reno-based psychologist who studies muscle dysmorphia and steroid misuse. 

Segments From this episode

Amazon announces new generic prescription drug service

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Inside the business of extreme fitness

by David Brancaccio and Erika Soderstrom
Jan 24, 2023
A conversation about how extreme fitness goals can affect our mental health.
Being surrounded by outrageously fit physiques can affect how we view our own bodies. A licensed psychologist walks us through how to maneuver the fitness industry online.
Mark Evans/Getty Images
Music from the episode

I Don't Want To Go To Work It's Butter

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

