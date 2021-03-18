Mar 18, 2021
A move in health care by Amazon
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Amazon is going to allow firms across the country to contract for its telemedicine system, so employees of any company that's signed up can talk to a nurse or doctor remotely. Plus, why the Federal Reserve is keeping its interest rates right where they've been, near zero. And, COVID relief money for students and their families filling out applications for federal student aid.
Segments From this episode
Why the Federal Reserve is still keeping interest rates near zero for the foreseeable future
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
DOUBLE your gift:
support our kids’ podcast with a special match