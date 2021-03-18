The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

A move in health care by Amazon
Mar 18, 2021

Amazon is going to allow firms across the country to contract for its telemedicine system, so employees of any company that's signed up can talk to a nurse or doctor remotely. Plus, why the Federal Reserve is keeping its interest rates right where they've been, near zero. And, COVID relief money for students and their families filling out applications for federal student aid.

Music from the episode

Antenna Bonobo

