Feb 3, 2021
Succession at Amazon
Jeff Bezos is stepping down as CEO and taking on a new role as executive chairman. What will his new involvement look like? Plus, taxes on unemployment benefits and whether they might change. And, the pandemic-battered hair salon industry, run disproportionately by women of color.
Segments From this episode
Is Jeff Bezos still in charge at Amazon?
Despite Bezos stepping down as Amazon CEO, "it's still going to be his show," one corporate governance professor says.
For those who received unemployment benefits last year, a possible tax surprise
Millions were on unemployment at some point in 2020. A new measure in Congress proposes waiving taxes on some of that income.
The California shutdown drove some salons underground
California salons are reopening after months of lockdown. But some never closed down completely.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director