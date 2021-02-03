I've always wondered ...DisinformationMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Succession at Amazon
Feb 3, 2021

Succession at Amazon

Jeff Bezos is stepping down as CEO and taking on a new role as executive chairman. What will his new involvement look like? Plus, taxes on unemployment benefits and whether they might change. And, the pandemic-battered hair salon industry, run disproportionately by women of color.

Segments From this episode

Is Jeff Bezos still in charge at Amazon?

by David Brancaccio , Nova Safo and Daniel Shin
Feb 3, 2021
Despite Bezos stepping down as Amazon CEO, "it's still going to be his show," one corporate governance professor says.
David Ryder/Getty Images
For those who received unemployment benefits last year, a possible tax surprise

by Samantha Fields
Feb 3, 2021
Millions were on unemployment at some point in 2020. A new measure in Congress proposes waiving taxes on some of that income.
People can choose to have taxes taken out of their benefits during the year, but most don’t, said Elaine Maag at the the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center.
Soulmemoria via Getty Images
COVID & Unemployment

The California shutdown drove some salons underground

by Jasmine Garsd
Feb 3, 2021
California salons are reopening after months of lockdown. But some never closed down completely.
A client gets a haircut at a barbershop operating outdoors last summer in Los Angeles.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Weird Fishes/ Arpeggi Radiohead

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Businesses aren't flocking to this round of PPP loans
How a California goat ranch is recovering from the pandemic and wildfire
My Economy
New generation is helping to revive Black-owned farms
Race and Economy
Manufacturing: The China Inc. model
