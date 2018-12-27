Amazon and Walmart face tough new rules in India

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... India has unveiled a new law aimed at protecting local retailers from e-commerce giants like Amazon and Walmart. The U.K.'s second-largest airport, London Gatwick, has been bought by a French infrastructure firm. And Japan's birth rate falls to its lowest since records began over a century ago. We explore how robots are being used in Japan's nursing homes to offset the labor shortage. Today's show is sponsored by Indeed , Selligent and Wasabi Technologies.

David Brancaccio About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.