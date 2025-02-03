Trump's Second TermThe Age of WorkLos Angeles WildfiresI've Always Wondered ...

All these new tariffs could cause pain for consumers
Feb 3, 2025

Scott Olson/Getty Images
We'll unpack how tariffs are likely to affect everyday consumers, the oil market and manufacturers in China.

Segments From this episode

Prepare to pay more

New import taxes on Canada, Mexico and China are set for midnight, although president Trump plans conversations with Mexico’s and Canada’s leaders today. All those new tariffs are going force average consumers to pay more.

How China is responding to Trump's tariffs

by Jennifer Pak

The Trump administration says the 10% extra tariff on Chinese goods is in part to its view that Beijing isn’t cracking down enough on chemicals it produces to make the widely abused drug fentanyl. A range of senior officials in Beijing have promised retaliation for the tariff increase, but the form of any retaliation has yet to take shape.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

