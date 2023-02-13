Race and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

All out! Strikes continue across Europe
Feb 13, 2023

All out! Strikes continue across Europe

Photo by CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: There's been no rest for industrial unrest in Europe as another week of strikes kick off across the continent. We hear from France, Portugal and Spain. Plus, the authorities in Turkey make arrests over suspected building violations in the wake of the deadly earthquake. And, many economies depend on remittances - money sent home from workers or families overseas - but tighter budgets around the world mean less money is being sent to Pakistan at a time when it's struggling with a foreign currency crisis.

