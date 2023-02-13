All out! Strikes continue across Europe

From the BBC World Service: There's been no rest for industrial unrest in Europe as another week of strikes kick off across the continent. We hear from France, Portugal and Spain. Plus, the authorities in Turkey make arrests over suspected building violations in the wake of the deadly earthquake. And, many economies depend on remittances - money sent home from workers or families overseas - but tighter budgets around the world mean less money is being sent to Pakistan at a time when it's struggling with a foreign currency crisis.