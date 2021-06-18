All of the workers who leave Amazon

According to reporting by The New York Times, attrition at Amazon warehouses is much higher than is typical in the warehousing and retail industry. Among the questions: Is all that leaving seen as a bug or a feature? We speak with the Times reporters who took a closer look at the Amazon customers don't see. And, the Supreme Court yesterday ruled in favor of a Catholic foster care agency that says its religious views prevent it from working with same-sex couples. The high court ruled that city of Philadelphia violated the First Amendment rights of Catholic Social Services when it stopped working with the agency. How will this ruling affect other organizations?