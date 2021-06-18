Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
All of the workers who leave Amazon
Jun 18, 2021

All of the workers who leave Amazon

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
According to reporting by The New York Times, attrition at Amazon warehouses is much higher than is typical in the warehousing and retail industry. Among the questions: Is all that leaving seen as a bug or a feature? We speak with the Times reporters who took a closer look at the Amazon customers don't see. And, the Supreme Court yesterday ruled in favor of a Catholic foster care agency that says its religious views prevent it from working with same-sex couples. The high court ruled that city of Philadelphia violated the First Amendment rights of Catholic Social Services when it stopped working with the agency. How will this ruling affect other organizations?

Segments From this episode

Is Amazon's high turnover a huge red flag or the secret to its dominance?

by David Brancaccio , Meredith Garretson , Rose Conlon and Daniel Shin
Jun 18, 2021
Inside the investigation into "the Amazon that customers don't see."
A sweeping New York Times investigation into Amazon's warehouses reveals high turnover, HR errors and worker frustration.
Chang W. Lee/The New York Times
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

We Need A Resolution (Made Famous by Aaliyah) Ladies Of R&B

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Convention skills a little rusty? We can help.
Convention skills a little rusty? We can help.
Consumers aren't worried about spiking prices — yet
Inflation
Consumers aren't worried about spiking prices — yet
Automation is replacing more workers than outsourcing, study says
Automation is replacing more workers than outsourcing, study says
How a Los Angeles taqueria pivoted to survive the pandemic
Small Business
How a Los Angeles taqueria pivoted to survive the pandemic