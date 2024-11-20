Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

All eyes on AI
Nov 20, 2024

All eyes on AI

Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images
U.S.-based chipmaker Nvidia will report its earnings Wednesday after markets close. Plus, is long-haul trucking facing a driver shortage?

Segments From this episode

Wall Street waits for Nvidia earnings report

by Sabri Ben-Achour

The chipmaker plays a key role in the AI sector, making its earnings report highly anticipated. Susan Schmidt, portfolio manager at Exchange Capital Resources, explains why investors are watching so closely.

For college grads, the labor market grows a bit weaker

by Elizabeth Trovall
Nov 20, 2024
At 5.3%, the unemployment rate for young university graduates is at its highest in around three years, said New York Fed economist Richard Deitz.
At 5.3%, the unemployment rate for young university graduates is at its highest in around three years, said Richard Deitz at the New York Fed.
Christina House/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Comcast is splitting up

by Nova Safo

In a major change for the entertainment industry, Comcast is reportedly cleaving off most of its cable networks into a separate company. This includes channels like E!, USA and MSNBC, which were cash cows before the rise of streaming. Now, Comcast and other media conglomerates are rethinking their TV assets.

Is long-haul trucking really facing a driver shortage?

by David Brancaccio , Chris Farrell and Alex Schroeder
Nov 20, 2024
A new government-directed study casts doubt on the long-held idea that trucking is facing a labor shortage.
Based on average wages from 2006 to 2024, experts found long-distance truckers have been making less than their peers working in residential construction.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

