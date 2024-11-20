All eyes on AI
U.S.-based chipmaker Nvidia will report its earnings Wednesday after markets close. Plus, is long-haul trucking facing a driver shortage?
Segments From this episode
Wall Street waits for Nvidia earnings report
The chipmaker plays a key role in the AI sector, making its earnings report highly anticipated. Susan Schmidt, portfolio manager at Exchange Capital Resources, explains why investors are watching so closely.
For college grads, the labor market grows a bit weaker
At 5.3%, the unemployment rate for young university graduates is at its highest in around three years, said New York Fed economist Richard Deitz.
Comcast is splitting up
In a major change for the entertainment industry, Comcast is reportedly cleaving off most of its cable networks into a separate company. This includes channels like E!, USA and MSNBC, which were cash cows before the rise of streaming. Now, Comcast and other media conglomerates are rethinking their TV assets.
Is long-haul trucking really facing a driver shortage?
A new government-directed study casts doubt on the long-held idea that trucking is facing a labor shortage.
