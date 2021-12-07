All-cash real estate transactions have raised government eyebrows
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also today: We talk to the University of Michigan's Erik Gordon about the federal scrutiny following the Trump social media deal.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director