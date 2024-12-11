Albertsons and Kroger go from allies to adversaries
Albertsons' plan to merge with rival Kroger was blocked in court. Now, Albertsons has backed out of the deal and is filing a lawsuit.
A supermarket supermerger 180
Just hours after a federal court blocked Albertsons plan to merge with rival Kroger, Albertsons has backed out of the deal and is filing a lawsuit. It would have been a $25 billion merger, which the Federal Trade Commission viewed as hurting competition
Trouble on the vine
In French, the word “bouleverse” means to be shaken, turned upside down, distressed. The word applies to France’s wineries, which are being disrupted by a changing climate and changing tastes. The BBC’s John Murphy went to two French wine regions to find out what’s going on.
