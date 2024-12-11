Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Albertsons and Kroger go from allies to adversaries
Dec 11, 2024

Albertsons' plan to merge with rival Kroger was blocked in court. Now, Albertsons has backed out of the deal and is filing a lawsuit.

A supermarket supermerger 180

by David Brancaccio

Just hours after a federal court blocked Albertsons plan to merge with rival Kroger, Albertsons has backed out of the deal and is filing a lawsuit. It would have been a $25 billion merger, which the Federal Trade Commission viewed as hurting competition

Trouble on the vine

In French, the word “bouleverse” means to be shaken, turned upside down, distressed. The word applies to France’s wineries, which are being disrupted by a changing climate and changing tastes. The BBC’s John Murphy went to two French wine regions to find out what’s going on.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

