Ajmal Ahmady: The Afghan central bank governor who fled the Taliban
Today on the program we hear from Ajmal Ahmady, the Afghan central bank governor caught up in the chaos of Kabul airport as he fled the country. He tells us how corruption aided the Taliban's return to power, why he hoped American troops would have stayed, and his fears now for the country's economy.
Segments From this episode
Head of Afghan central bank warns of further economic collapse under Taliban
Ajmal Ahmady, whose dramatic exit from the country was described in viral tweets, says inflation and poverty will likely rise.
