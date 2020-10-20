Oct 20, 2020
Could airport COVID testing open up international travel again?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
London's Heathrow Airport is offering travelers test results within an hour. Sudan welcomes a U.S. decision to remove it from a list of state sponsors of terrorism. What happens when a stock exchange goes down for a day?
Subscribe on
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director