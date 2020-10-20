Economic Anxiety Index®Elections 2020Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Could airport COVID testing open up international travel again?
Oct 20, 2020

Could airport COVID testing open up international travel again?

London's Heathrow Airport is offering travelers test results within an hour. Sudan welcomes a U.S. decision to remove it from a list of state sponsors of terrorism. What happens when a stock exchange goes down for a day?

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
