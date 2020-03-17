Featured Now COVID-19Econ Extra CreditCheck Your Balance ™️United States of Work

An airline bailout ahead?
Mar 17, 2020

Will what happened to automakers 10 years ago now happen to airlines? A new economic stimulus package under discussion. The logistics challenges that grocery stores are trying to fix. What COVID-19 has done to investment portfolios, and how to proceed.

COVID-19

Seeing empty grocery store shelves? Here's why

by Kristin Schwab Mar 17, 2020
The grocery industry has up to four months’ supply of staples like beans, rice and canned goods.
One agriculture economics professor says we might have to change what we eat if grocery store supply chain disruptions continue.
Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

The best investment portfolio for these times is the one you can live with

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon Mar 17, 2020
What if you need your money in two years, 10 years or 25 years? It makes a huge difference about how to think about this coronavirus quarter.
Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Red Right Hand - 2011 Remastered Version Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow