The Uncertain HourFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Airlines are looking to reclaim their groove
Apr 25, 2023

Airlines are looking to reclaim their groove

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Airlines aren't doing the hottest at the moment — just look at the headlines about Southwest's latest spate of flight cancelations. According to Samuel Engel, senior vice president at the consultancy ICF, that's been due to higher labor costs and a slowdown in highly-profitable business travel. Plus, tech sector results from some of the industry's biggest companies are out soon, which will shed light on how the AI race is playing out. And, what a weakening U.S. dollar means for companies at home and abroad. 

Segments From this episode

When will the tech giants' AI investments start paying off?

by Lily Jamali
Apr 25, 2023
Microsoft and Alphabet both reporting earnings this week. Expect AI to play a big role in their earnings reports.
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Airlines are struggling amid high costs and a lack of business travel

Samuel Engel, senior vice president at ICF, explains why the industry is struggling at the moment.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Music from the episode

WTF Is Sleep Worriers

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:34 AM PDT
8:35
2:49 AM PDT
9:07
7:44 AM PDT
1:50
5:28 PM PDT
20:48
Apr 24, 2023
28:14
Apr 21, 2023
17:50
Apr 20, 2023
21:23
What might happen to all that retail space Bed Bath & Beyond may soon abandon?
What might happen to all that retail space Bed Bath & Beyond may soon abandon?
Why global investors ask: Where's Jack Ma?
Why global investors ask: Where's Jack Ma?
How a college credit card signup led to $20,000 in debt
My Economy
How a college credit card signup led to $20,000 in debt
The $69 billion bank run that sealed Credit Suisse's fate
Marketplace Morning Report
The $69 billion bank run that sealed Credit Suisse's fate