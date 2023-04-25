Airlines are looking to reclaim their groove
Airlines aren't doing the hottest at the moment — just look at the headlines about Southwest's latest spate of flight cancelations. According to Samuel Engel, senior vice president at the consultancy ICF, that's been due to higher labor costs and a slowdown in highly-profitable business travel. Plus, tech sector results from some of the industry's biggest companies are out soon, which will shed light on how the AI race is playing out. And, what a weakening U.S. dollar means for companies at home and abroad.
Segments From this episode
When will the tech giants' AI investments start paying off?
Microsoft and Alphabet both reporting earnings this week. Expect AI to play a big role in their earnings reports.
Airlines are struggling amid high costs and a lack of business travel
Samuel Engel, senior vice president at ICF, explains why the industry is struggling at the moment.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC