Airlines are looking to reclaim their groove

Airlines aren't doing the hottest at the moment — just look at the headlines about Southwest's latest spate of flight cancelations. According to Samuel Engel, senior vice president at the consultancy ICF, that's been due to higher labor costs and a slowdown in highly-profitable business travel. Plus, tech sector results from some of the industry's biggest companies are out soon, which will shed light on how the AI race is playing out. And, what a weakening U.S. dollar means for companies at home and abroad.