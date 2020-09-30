Sep 30, 2020
The final hour is upon us for tens of thousands of airline jobs
Airlines are warning of layoffs coming soon if they don't get more aid. Plus, private companies added more jobs than expected in September. And, who will get a safe COVID-19 vaccine when?
Segments From this episode
Private companies added 749,000 jobs in September according to ADP
That's a faster-than-expected pace. "Expectations were closer to 650,000, so that's good to see, that's a positive number," said Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Aviva Investors. "And it does imply our recovery is continuing."
The CARES Act requirement keeping airlines from cutting jobs expires tomorrow
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports.
How do we prepare for a COVID vaccine distribution system?
Dr. Kelly Moore, associate director for the Immunization Action Coalition, lays out the logistical and financial issues facing a future COVID-19 vaccine distribution system.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
