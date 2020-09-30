Elections 2020Race and EconomyMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

The final hour is upon us for tens of thousands of airline jobs
Sep 30, 2020

The final hour is upon us for tens of thousands of airline jobs

Airlines are warning of layoffs coming soon if they don't get more aid. Plus, private companies added more jobs than expected in September. And, who will get a safe COVID-19 vaccine when?

Segments From this episode

Private companies added 749,000 jobs in September according to ADP

That's a faster-than-expected pace. "Expectations were closer to 650,000, so that's good to see, that's a positive number," said Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Aviva Investors. "And it does imply our recovery is continuing."
The CARES Act requirement keeping airlines from cutting jobs expires tomorrow

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports.
Fast-Track Vaccines

How do we prepare for a COVID vaccine distribution system?

by David Brancaccio and Daniel Shin
Sep 30, 2020
Dr. Kelly Moore, associate director for the Immunization Action Coalition, lays out the logistical and financial issues facing a future COVID-19 vaccine distribution system.
Wang Zhao/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Ready For The Floor Hot Chip

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
