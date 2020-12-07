How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Airbnb’s IPO optimism
Dec 7, 2020

Airbnb's IPO optimism

Airbnb has a positive story to tell and is expected to raise the price range for its initial public offering. Plus, business forecasters look ahead to 2021. And, what will convince people to get a COVID-19 vaccine?

Segments From this episode

Airbnb, set to go public on Thursday, plans to raise targeted initial stock price

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
COVID-19

Business economists predict tough winter before 2021 rebound

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Dec 7, 2020
Economists expect moderate GDP growth in the fourth quarter, after a fall where consumer spending gave some businesses a boost.
A new survey from the National Association for Business Economists predicts just moderate economic growth in the last quarter of 2020.
Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

What it will take to persuade people to get a COVID-19 vaccine

by Kristin Schwab
Dec 7, 2020
Scare tactics and facts are actually among the least effective strategies.
Having famous people get vaccinated on camera is one tactic. Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton have already volunteered.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
