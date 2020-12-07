Dec 7, 2020
Airbnb’s IPO optimism
Airbnb has a positive story to tell and is expected to raise the price range for its initial public offering. Plus, business forecasters look ahead to 2021. And, what will convince people to get a COVID-19 vaccine?
Segments From this episode
Airbnb, set to go public on Thursday, plans to raise targeted initial stock price
Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Business economists predict tough winter before 2021 rebound
Economists expect moderate GDP growth in the fourth quarter, after a fall where consumer spending gave some businesses a boost.
What it will take to persuade people to get a COVID-19 vaccine
Scare tactics and facts are actually among the least effective strategies.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
