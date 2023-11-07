Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
AirBnB faces tax evasion allegations in Italy
Nov 7, 2023

AirBnB faces tax evasion allegations in Italy

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Lionel Bonaventure/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: A judge in Italy orders the seizure of $835 million from short-term rental giant Airbnb.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:37 AM PST
7:04
3:26 AM PST
13:58
5:42 PM PST
11:35
3:44 PM PST
29:35
Nov 6, 2023
1:19
Nov 3, 2023
18:05
Nov 1, 2023
35:14
Campus labor activism spreads to undergrads
Campus labor activism spreads to undergrads
Econ teachers want you to know that economics is all about decision making
Econ teachers want you to know that economics is all about decision making
Do the latest job numbers point to a coming recession?
Do the latest job numbers point to a coming recession?
End to some pandemic-era child care subsidies could make hiring harder
End to some pandemic-era child care subsidies could make hiring harder