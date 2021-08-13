Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Aid for Afghanistan at risk as the Taliban advances rapidly
Aug 13, 2021

Aid for Afghanistan at risk as the Taliban advances rapidly

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: As the withdrawal of U.S.-led troops from Afghanistan nears completion, Germany threatens to end financial support if the Taliban gains complete control of the country. Plus, China partially closes one of the world's busiest ports after a worker tests positive for COVID-19. And, South Korea releases the de facto leader of Samsung from jail because the government says he's too important to the economy to keep behind bars. 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Major League Baseball hopes a real-life "Field of Dreams" will bring back fans
Major League Baseball hopes a real-life "Field of Dreams" will bring back fans
COVID changes prompt dating apps to adapt
COVID changes prompt dating apps to adapt
Infrastructure bill could boost EV charging stations, but who's in charge of the stations?
Infrastructure bill could boost EV charging stations, but who's in charge of the stations?
Retailers’ excess inventory fuels record donations to back-to-school events
Retailers’ excess inventory fuels record donations to back-to-school events