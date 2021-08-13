Aid for Afghanistan at risk as the Taliban advances rapidly
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: As the withdrawal of U.S.-led troops from Afghanistan nears completion, Germany threatens to end financial support if the Taliban gains complete control of the country. Plus, China partially closes one of the world's busiest ports after a worker tests positive for COVID-19. And, South Korea releases the de facto leader of Samsung from jail because the government says he's too important to the economy to keep behind bars.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director