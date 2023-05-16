AI is on Capitol Hill today

Generative artificial intelligence has gripped the world's imagination with its potential to disrupt our economy and way of life. The Senate is tackling that today in a hearing which includes the chief executive of OpenAI. Plus, add up everything all of us consumers in this country owe and you will get ... a bill of more than $17 trillion. What can this household debt number tell us about where the economy's headed? And, a change to Medicare that Congress is considering which could save the federal government as much as $150 billion over a decade.