AI is on Capitol Hill today
May 16, 2023

AI is on Capitol Hill today

Lionel Bonaventure/AFP via Getty Images
Generative artificial intelligence has gripped the world's imagination with its potential to disrupt our economy and way of life. The Senate is tackling that today in a hearing which includes the chief executive of OpenAI. Plus, add up everything all of us consumers in this country owe and you will get ... a bill of more than $17 trillion. What can this household debt number tell us about where the economy's headed? And, a change to Medicare that Congress is considering which could save the federal government as much as $150 billion over a decade.

Music from the episode

Here I Was Cheekface

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

