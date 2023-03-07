AI could open a legal can of worms for tech

Generative AI programs like Microsoft's ChatGPT have taken the world by storm this year. We talked to Marketplace Tech host Meghan McCarty Carino about the nature of these platforms and how that has opened up a debate over who's legally liable for the content AI systems produce. There's a bipartisan push in Congress to restrict TikTok in the United States that goes further than the current ban prohibiting the app on government devices. And, a look at the findings in the first report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Equity Commission.