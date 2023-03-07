A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

AI could open a legal can of worms for tech
Mar 7, 2023

AI could open a legal can of worms for tech

Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images
Generative AI programs like Microsoft's ChatGPT have taken the world by storm this year. We talked to Marketplace Tech host Meghan McCarty Carino about the nature of these platforms and how that has opened up a debate over who's legally liable for the content AI systems produce. There's a bipartisan push in Congress to restrict TikTok in the United States that goes further than the current ban prohibiting the app on government devices. And, a look at the findings in the first report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Equity Commission.

Segments From this episode

Congress pushes to further restrict TikTok

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Listen Now
Race and Economy

USDA equity commission unveils proposals

by Savannah Maher
Mar 7, 2023
The proposals look to rectify a history of discrimination faced by farmers belonging to minority groups.
The commission, formed by the Biden administration to look into discrimination against minority farmers, released its first report last week.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Generative AI raises questions about content liability

Marketplace Tech host Meghan McCarty Carino helps breaks it down.
Listen Now
