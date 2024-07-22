Election 2024Jobs IRLMy Analog LifeI've Always Wondered ...

After the CrowdStrike outage and Biden’s big announcement, how’s the economy adjusting?
Jul 22, 2024

After the CrowdStrike outage and Biden's big announcement, how's the economy adjusting?

Andrew Harnik / Getty Images
Economic markets take a beat to adjust to Biden's big election announcement; what the entire cybersecurity industry can learn from Friday's CrowdStrike outage; and a new law makes it easier to pull emergency cash from a retirement account.

It's easier now to pull emergency money from a retirement account

by David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder
Jul 22, 2024
You can take out up to $1,000 without penalty if your employer offers the option, thanks to a recent law.
A new federal law makes it easier to pull money from retirement accounts in financial emergencies.
Margarita Orlovskaia/Getty Images
