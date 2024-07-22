After the CrowdStrike outage and Biden’s big announcement, how’s the economy adjusting?
Economic markets take a beat to adjust to Biden's big election announcement; what the entire cybersecurity industry can learn from Friday's CrowdStrike outage; and a new law makes it easier to pull emergency cash from a retirement account.
Segments From this episode
It's easier now to pull emergency money from a retirement account
You can take out up to $1,000 without penalty if your employer offers the option, thanks to a recent law.
