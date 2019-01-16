After a parliamentary defeat, what’s next for Brexit?

January 16, 2019

From the BBC World Service… Britain's prime minister suffered a much bigger-than-expected defeat on her Brexit proposal last night, a plan that took two years to negotiate with the E.U. So, now what? We hit the streets to talk to workers in the U.K.'s financial hub about what it all means for investors and the future of the economy. Then, how do you plan for an event that's been dubbed the world's biggest gathering of people in one of the most impoverished cities? We'll take you to the Kumbh Mela festival in India to chat about the potential economic boost and how the organizers are preparing.