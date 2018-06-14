DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

After Fed rate rise, all eyes shift to the ECB

(Global Edition) The Federal Reserve delivered on its expected rate rise yesterday, now it’s the European Central Bank’s turn to announce whether it will begin scaling back its financial-crisis era monetary policy efforts. But how much will weaker-than-expected growth in region and political uncertainty threaten that decision? Then, the World Cup kicks off today with Russia taking on Saudi Arabia in the inaugural match. While it’s a big opportunity to grab millions of eyeballs, some of the world’s biggest global brands are sitting on the sidelines. But we’ll explore why they might have another move up their sleeve. Afterwards, Britain is marking one year since a deadly high rise fire killed 72 Londoners. We take a look back at what happened and what’s changed. (06/14/2018)

