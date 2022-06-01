Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

After 65 days, Shanghai’s lockdown finally eases
Jun 1, 2022

After 65 days, Shanghai’s lockdown finally eases

From the BBC World Service: Relief could be coming to China's financial hub Shanghai, as the city's lockdown restrictions begin to ease, with hopes that could aid an economic recovery. Also, there are accusations of "greenwashing" at one of Germany's biggest investors. New data sheds light on what the economic impact of sanctions has been on the Russian economy.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

