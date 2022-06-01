After 65 days, Shanghai’s lockdown finally eases
From the BBC World Service: Relief could be coming to China's financial hub Shanghai, as the city's lockdown restrictions begin to ease, with hopes that could aid an economic recovery. Also, there are accusations of "greenwashing" at one of Germany's biggest investors. New data sheds light on what the economic impact of sanctions has been on the Russian economy.
