Africa’s vaccine production plans could help boost vital tourism
Jun 30, 2021

Africa’s vaccine production plans could help boost vital tourism

From the BBC World Service: A new United Nations report says unequal distribution of shots is one factor in the loss of trillions of dollars from the global tourism industry, especially in developing countries. For Africa, could ambitious plans to expand vaccine production in Kenya and other countries reduce the need to import shots and aid economies? Plus, why the Euronext stock exchange operator decided to move its computer servers from London to Bergamo, Italy, after Brexit.

London Unbound

Euronext CEO explains exchange's post-Brexit move from London

by Victoria Craig
Jun 30, 2021
The stock exchange's core infrastructure had to move from Britain to Italy as a result of Brexit.
Euronext CEO and Chairman Stéphane Boujnah in Paris in 2019.
Eric Piermont/AFP via Getty Images
