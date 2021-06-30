Africa’s vaccine production plans could help boost vital tourism
From the BBC World Service: A new United Nations report says unequal distribution of shots is one factor in the loss of trillions of dollars from the global tourism industry, especially in developing countries. For Africa, could ambitious plans to expand vaccine production in Kenya and other countries reduce the need to import shots and aid economies? Plus, why the Euronext stock exchange operator decided to move its computer servers from London to Bergamo, Italy, after Brexit.
Segments From this episode
Euronext CEO explains exchange's post-Brexit move from London
The stock exchange's core infrastructure had to move from Britain to Italy as a result of Brexit.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director