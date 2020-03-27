Featured Now COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Local Radio Airtimes
ABOUT SHOW
Workers in Africa worry about lockdown
Mar 27, 2020

Workers in Africa worry about lockdown

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Living paycheck to paycheck is common in countries like Kenya. Migrant workers in India struggle to access financial aid. A Portuguese cafe in east London is lending a hand with a hot meal for those in need. 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
What happened today?

Make today make sense with our new 10-minute daily Make Me Smart podcast.

Subscribe

We’re here for you.

As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.

SUBSCRIBE