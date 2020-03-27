As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Mar 27, 2020
Workers in Africa worry about lockdown
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Living paycheck to paycheck is common in countries like Kenya. Migrant workers in India struggle to access financial aid. A Portuguese cafe in east London is lending a hand with a hot meal for those in need.
Subscribe on
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
What happened today?
Make today make sense with our new 10-minute daily Make Me Smart podcast.