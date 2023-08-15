Afghanistan funding shortfall could lead to hunger
From the BBC World Service: The United Nations has warned that a huge shortfall in funding could lead to the collapse of the Afghanistan's health system and widespread hunger. The cruise industry is making a post-covid comeback with American passengers accounting for 50% of global revenue. The CFO of Novo Nordisk explains why it's limiting the global roll out of its weight loss drug Wegovy.
