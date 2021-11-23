Afghanistan after 100 days back under Taliban rule
From the BBC World Service: The Red Cross says policies designed to withhold funds from the Taliban are depriving ordinary Afghan people of the means of survival. The Taliban blames the west for the worsening humanitarian crisis. Plus, Beijing issues another warning to Taiwanese firms and those who finance them. And, the U.S. trade representative, Katherine Tai, is in India for talks about deepening trade ties and easing tensions.
