Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Quitting TimeMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Afghanistan after 100 days back under Taliban rule
Nov 23, 2021

Afghanistan after 100 days back under Taliban rule

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: The Red Cross says policies designed to withhold funds from the Taliban are depriving ordinary Afghan people of the means of survival. The Taliban blames the west for the worsening humanitarian crisis. Plus, Beijing issues another warning to Taiwanese firms and those who finance them. And, the U.S. trade representative, Katherine Tai, is in India for talks about deepening trade ties and easing tensions.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:31 AM PST
8:40
2:21 AM PST
6:01
2:53 AM PST
1:50
5:16 PM PST
16:21
4:02 PM PST
27:15
Nov 18, 2021
38:40
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
The affordable housing crisis meets the climate crisis in New York
The affordable housing crisis meets the climate crisis in New York
What might an FTC crackdown on some subscription practices mean for news outlets?
What might an FTC crackdown on some subscription practices mean for news outlets?
The economy is adding more jobs than reports first reflect
The economy is adding more jobs than reports first reflect
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic: "Everything is just taking longer than I would have expected going in."
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic: "Everything is just taking longer than I would have expected going in."