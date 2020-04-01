Featured Now COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Local Radio Airtimes
ABOUT SHOW
“Obamacare” and COVID-19
Apr 1, 2020

“Obamacare” and COVID-19

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
ADP employment shows payrolls down by just 27,000 people in the last month. A fresh reading on U.S. factory activity. No reopening for Affordable Care Act enrollment. Crude oil prices down big. Car sales in the midst of COVID-19.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Shelter-in-place orders hit factories

by Scott Tong Apr 1, 2020
Economists say it could take three to six months of data to understand the pain in the factory economy.
The employee parking lots are nearly empty at the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Belvidere Assembly Plant on March 24, 2020 in Belvidere, Ill.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
COVID-19

How many people were buying cars as COVID-19 restrictions took over?

by Jack Stewart Apr 1, 2020
In addition to a drop in demand, automakers have been forced to close factories.
Workers leave the Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant on March 19, 2020 in Flat Rock, Michigan.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
COVID-19

Trump decides against reopening health care enrollment during pandemic

by Rose Conlon Apr 1, 2020
A White House official said Tuesday that the administration decided against it.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Music from the episode

Stonyridge Terrace Ian Pooley

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
What happened today?

Make today make sense with our new 10-minute daily Make Me Smart podcast.

Subscribe

We’re here for you.

As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.

SUBSCRIBE