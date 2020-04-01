As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Apr 1, 2020
“Obamacare” and COVID-19
ADP employment shows payrolls down by just 27,000 people in the last month. A fresh reading on U.S. factory activity. No reopening for Affordable Care Act enrollment. Crude oil prices down big. Car sales in the midst of COVID-19.
Stories From this episode
COVID-19
Shelter-in-place orders hit factories
Economists say it could take three to six months of data to understand the pain in the factory economy.
COVID-19
How many people were buying cars as COVID-19 restrictions took over?
In addition to a drop in demand, automakers have been forced to close factories.
COVID-19
Trump decides against reopening health care enrollment during pandemic
A White House official said Tuesday that the administration decided against it.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
