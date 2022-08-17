The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Add the slowdown of new home construction to the list of issues facing the housing market
Aug 17, 2022

Add the slowdown of new home construction to the list of issues facing the housing market

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
First, retail data for July has emerged from the Commerce Department. The downturn in new home construction offers a peek into the state of the housing market. The BBC reports on food prices and the pressure they bring to Peru and Nigeria.

Segments From this episode

New home construction is down. Here's what that says about the housing market.

by Samantha Fields
Aug 16, 2022
This could be another indicator that things are cooling down, but home prices are still at record highs.
Fewer people are willing to commit to buying a new home that’s still under construction, says Lawrence Yun at the National Association of Realtors.
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:55 AM PDT
7:02
2:34 AM PDT
7:10
8:23 AM PDT
1:50
Aug 16, 2022
33:37
Aug 16, 2022
27:37
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
What might new leadership at ERCOT mean for the troubled Texas power grid?
What might new leadership at ERCOT mean for the troubled Texas power grid?
At some universities, tenure may become a thing of the past. That could have an economic impact.
At some universities, tenure may become a thing of the past. That could have an economic impact.
What Walmart and Home Depot's rising sales say about consumer sentiment
What Walmart and Home Depot's rising sales say about consumer sentiment
Ice cream trucks struggle despite the heat
Ice cream trucks struggle despite the heat