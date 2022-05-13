Add stablecoin instability to the stack of cryptocurrency troubles
A bank run. Panic selling. These are some of the not-so-enviable descriptions of what’s going on right now in cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin looks set for a record seventh week of losses, and so-called stablecoins have shown weakness. What's going on? Also, we hear the first part of our discussion with Marketplace's Kai Ryssdal about his sit-down interview with Fed chair Jerome Powell.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell: "Whether we can execute a soft landing or not, it may actually depend on factors that we don't control."
"I think the one thing we really cannot do is to fail to restore price stability," Powell told Kai Ryssdal.
