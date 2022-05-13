Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Don’t wait – your gift will be doubled for a limited time.  Give Now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Add stablecoin instability to the stack of cryptocurrency troubles
May 13, 2022

Add stablecoin instability to the stack of cryptocurrency troubles

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
A bank run. Panic selling. These are some of the not-so-enviable descriptions of what’s going on right now in cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin looks set for a record seventh week of losses, and so-called stablecoins have shown weakness. What's going on? Also, we hear the first part of our discussion with Marketplace's Kai Ryssdal about his sit-down interview with Fed chair Jerome Powell.

Segments From this episode

Fed Chair Jerome Powell: "Whether we can execute a soft landing or not, it may actually depend on factors that we don't control."

by Kai Ryssdal and Marketplace Staff
May 12, 2022
"I think the one thing we really cannot do is to fail to restore price stability," Powell told Kai Ryssdal.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, left, speaks with Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.
Nancy Farghalli/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:23 AM PDT
9:36
2:41 AM PDT
9:22
7:34 AM PDT
1:50
4:23 PM PDT
12:48
3:46 PM PDT
27:57
May 12, 2022
25:03
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
California's drought is squeezing farmers and threatening food prices
Economic Pulse
California's drought is squeezing farmers and threatening food prices
The business of Shein, the fast-fashion brand that's dominating Gen Z's closets
The business of Shein, the fast-fashion brand that's dominating Gen Z's closets
We're about 3.5 million potential jobs short of a full recovery
We're about 3.5 million potential jobs short of a full recovery
As consumer borrowing picks up, banks keep a wary eye on the possibility of more loan defaults
As consumer borrowing picks up, banks keep a wary eye on the possibility of more loan defaults