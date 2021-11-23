Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Quitting TimeMake Me Smart Daily

Add Christmas trees to the list of shortages
Nov 23, 2021

Add Christmas trees to the list of shortages

Also today: Inflation has eaten into the increased benefits for SNAP recipients. We discuss the markets with Gus Faucher of PNC Financial Services Group.

Segments From this episode

Inflation chips away at SNAP boost

by Amanda Peacher
Nov 23, 2021
SNAP increases went into effect in October. Inflation has grown a lot since then.
Scott Heins/Getty Images
A Warmer World

Christmas tree supplies are tight, and climate change is to blame

by Samantha Fields
Nov 23, 2021
Expect trees to cost 5% to 10% more than they did last year.
A Christmas tree is loaded into a truck on Nov. 21. Christmas trees quantities are lower this year as a result of extreme heat and cutbacks in planting during the Great Recession.
Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Inflation chips away at SNAP boost
Christmas tree supplies are tight, and climate change is to blame
