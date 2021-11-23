Add Christmas trees to the list of shortages
Also today: Inflation has eaten into the increased benefits for SNAP recipients. We discuss the markets with Gus Faucher of PNC Financial Services Group.
Inflation chips away at SNAP boost
SNAP increases went into effect in October. Inflation has grown a lot since then.
Christmas tree supplies are tight, and climate change is to blame
Expect trees to cost 5% to 10% more than they did last year.
