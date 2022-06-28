Abortion AccessRussia-Ukraine WarMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Abortion pill posts grab the attention of Facebook, Instagram
Jun 28, 2022

Abortion pill posts grab the attention of Facebook, Instagram

Facebook and Instagram have taken down posts that had been offering abortion pills. The posts sprang up in the days shortly after the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade. As Pride Month moves closer to conclusion, we take a look at how an LGBTQ-owned business has chosen to celebrate it.

Segments From this episode

How LGBTQ-owned businesses are celebrating Pride Month

by David Brancaccio and Erika Soderstrom
Jun 28, 2022
Evie Smith Hatmaker, founder and CEO of the PR firm Rebellious, on the importance of supporting LGBTQ-owned businesses.
Rebellious founder and CEO Evie Smith Hatmaker (left) sharing a laugh with team members from the PR agency, Abigail Idiaquez (right) and Stephanie Guenther on a retreat.
Courtesy Evie Smith Hatmaker
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director

