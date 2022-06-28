Abortion pill posts grab the attention of Facebook, Instagram
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Facebook and Instagram have taken down posts that had been offering abortion pills. The posts sprang up in the days shortly after the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade. As Pride Month moves closer to conclusion, we take a look at how an LGBTQ-owned business has chosen to celebrate it.
Segments From this episode
How LGBTQ-owned businesses are celebrating Pride Month
Evie Smith Hatmaker, founder and CEO of the PR firm Rebellious, on the importance of supporting LGBTQ-owned businesses.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director