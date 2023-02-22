A year on, Germany has cut its dependence on Russian gas
Germany's energy situation is much different than it was nearly a year ago when Russia invaded Ukraine — the country has effectively cut itself off from dependence on Russian natural gas. We look into the successful rapid transition. United Airlines announced the launch of a $100 million fund to back companies working on developing green jet fuel. Susan Schmidt, Head of Public Equity at the State of Wisconsin Investment Fund, walks us through yesterday's market turmoil. And, the BBC reports on a Hong Kong scheme to give each resident a hefty stimulus payment.
Segments From this episode
When war in Ukraine threatened its energy security, Germany weaned itself off Russian gas
A warm winter in Europe helped ease the transition.
United launches $100 million green jet fuel fund
The airline will invest in startups developing sustainable jet fuels leveraging money from the Inflation Reduction Act.
Dissecting the recent market turbulence
Susan Schmidt, Head of Public Equity at the State of Wisconsin Investment Fund, helps explain.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC