A year on, Germany has cut its dependence on Russian gas

Germany's energy situation is much different than it was nearly a year ago when Russia invaded Ukraine — the country has effectively cut itself off from dependence on Russian natural gas. We look into the successful rapid transition. United Airlines announced the launch of a $100 million fund to back companies working on developing green jet fuel. Susan Schmidt, Head of Public Equity at the State of Wisconsin Investment Fund, walks us through yesterday's market turmoil. And, the BBC reports on a Hong Kong scheme to give each resident a hefty stimulus payment.