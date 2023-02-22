A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
A year on, Germany has cut its dependence on Russian gas
Feb 22, 2023

A year on, Germany has cut its dependence on Russian gas

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Michele Tantussi/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Germany's energy situation is much different than it was nearly a year ago when Russia invaded Ukraine — the country has effectively cut itself off from dependence on Russian natural gas. We look into the successful rapid transition. United Airlines announced the launch of a $100 million fund to back companies working on developing green jet fuel. Susan Schmidt, Head of Public Equity at the State of Wisconsin Investment Fund, walks us through yesterday's market turmoil. And, the BBC reports on a Hong Kong scheme to give each resident a hefty stimulus payment. 

Segments From this episode

A Year of War

When war in Ukraine threatened its energy security, Germany weaned itself off Russian gas

by Lily Jamali
Feb 22, 2023
A warm winter in Europe helped ease the transition.
Officials visit a natural gas pipeline facility in Lubmin, northeastern Germany. Since invasion of Ukraine, the country has effectively weaned itself off of Russian natural gas.
Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

United launches $100 million green jet fuel fund

by Mitchell Hartman
Feb 22, 2023
The airline will invest in startups developing sustainable jet fuels leveraging money from the Inflation Reduction Act.
United's investment fund will work to fund early-stage companies that are working toward greener jet fuel.
Joel Saget/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Dissecting the recent market turbulence

Susan Schmidt, Head of Public Equity at the State of Wisconsin Investment Fund, helps explain.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Music from the episode

Vegan Chai It's Butter

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:44 AM PST
8:30
3:05 AM PST
9:06
7:53 AM PST
1:50
Feb 21, 2023
29:32
Feb 21, 2023
29:38
Feb 21, 2023
24:07
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
For online shoppers, is too much variety a blessing or a curse?
For online shoppers, is too much variety a blessing or a curse?
Retirement might not be in the cards for everyone
My Economy
Retirement might not be in the cards for everyone
In China's most locked-down city, business can resume but recovery is a long way off
In China's most locked-down city, business can resume but recovery is a long way off
Making a major life change? These financial steps can help
Making a major life change? These financial steps can help