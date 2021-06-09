Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

A World Bank warning on wasted potential
Jun 9, 2021

A World Bank warning on wasted potential

The World Bank is warning that the human potential of nearly 2 billion young people could be wasted because they can't get training to help them recover from the pandemic. Plus, retailers already buying for the 2021 holiday season are facing shortages and delays of computer chips, plastics and more. And, is it wrong that sometimes retail spaces are important to us and we miss them when they're gone? The latest from our "Vanishing America" series is about a thrift store.

Segments From this episode

Focusing on young people is vital for pandemic recovery, World Bank says. Otherwise, we're throwing away the potential of billions.

The BBC's Dharshini David has more.
Vanishing America

Remembering the iconic store Thrift Town

by Daniel Shin
Jun 9, 2021
Beatrice Hogg talks about what she remembers and misses about her local Sacramento Thrift Town.
Like many local shops that live over generations, Thrift Town became a landmark to some in the Sacramento region.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Cherry Chromatics

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
