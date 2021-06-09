A World Bank warning on wasted potential

The World Bank is warning that the human potential of nearly 2 billion young people could be wasted because they can't get training to help them recover from the pandemic. Plus, retailers already buying for the 2021 holiday season are facing shortages and delays of computer chips, plastics and more. And, is it wrong that sometimes retail spaces are important to us and we miss them when they're gone? The latest from our "Vanishing America" series is about a thrift store.