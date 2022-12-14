A winter of discontent?
From the BBC World Service: Hundreds of thousands of workers across swathes of the U.K.'s infrastructure have begun walkouts, which are set to stretch right through the Christmas period. It's part of a wider picture – frontline workers feeling the cost-of-living squeeze who feel their pay needs to rise to meet those costs. Also, as part of our series on the invention of the transistor, we look at the significance of the transistor radio to Africa.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer