How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableThe Transistor at 75I've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
A winter of discontent?
Dec 14, 2022

A winter of discontent?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
A man holds up a placard as striking mail workers and supporters gather in Parliament Square, London. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Hundreds of thousands of workers across swathes of the U.K.'s infrastructure have begun walkouts, which are set to stretch right through the Christmas period. It's part of a wider picture – frontline workers feeling the cost-of-living squeeze who feel their pay needs to rise to meet those costs. Also, as part of our series on the invention of the transistor, we look at the significance of the transistor radio to Africa.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:45 AM PST
8:49
2:37 AM PST
9:45
2:58 AM PST
1:50
5:00 PM PST
30:37
4:13 PM PST
29:28
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
3:00 AM PST
33:29
Inflation slows again. What now?
Inflation slows again. What now?
How a “divorce” between the Treasury and Fed helped build the modern economy
How a “divorce” between the Treasury and Fed helped build the modern economy
Can crypto restore its credibility?
Can crypto restore its credibility?
As stigma lifts around layoffs, fewer people view them as a secret "mark of shame"
As stigma lifts around layoffs, fewer people view them as a secret "mark of shame"