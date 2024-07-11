My Analog LifeHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
A useful investment strategy? Copy what members of Congress are doing
Jul 11, 2024

A useful investment strategy? Copy what members of Congress are doing

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
There are currently funds you can invest in that mimic Congressional trades. We'll hear more.

Segments From this episode

Why the FTC is looking at pharmacy benefit managers and their role in drug pricing

by Kimberly Adams
Jul 11, 2024
The Federal Trade Commission says companies like CVS Caremark, Express Scripts and OptumRx are artificially driving up prices for medications.
The Federal Trade Commission says companies like CVS Caremark, Express Scripts and OptumRx are artificially driving up prices for medications.
SDI Productions/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:17 AM PDT
1:05
7:58 AM PDT
7:00
3:05 AM PDT
11:48
Jul 10, 2024
26:46
Jul 10, 2024
19:47
Jul 10, 2024
15:48
Jun 28, 2024
27:00
How trade-oriented is the U.S. economy?
How trade-oriented is the U.S. economy?
A physician recalls life before electronic medical records
My Analog Life
A physician recalls life before electronic medical records
What would you do to try and avoid a layoff?
What would you do to try and avoid a layoff?
Jett Holden, a Black, gay country artist, finally finds a home at Black Opry Records
Jett Holden, a Black, gay country artist, finally finds a home at Black Opry Records