A useful investment strategy? Copy what members of Congress are doing
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
There are currently funds you can invest in that mimic Congressional trades. We'll hear more.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
Why the FTC is looking at pharmacy benefit managers and their role in drug pricing
The Federal Trade Commission says companies like CVS Caremark, Express Scripts and OptumRx are artificially driving up prices for medications.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC