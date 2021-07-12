A used car can now cost you more than a new car
While many new-car assembly lines are backed up, older cars are available ... and they're fetching premium prices. Plus, Caleb Watney, director of innovation policy at the Progressive Policy Institute, on the importance of immigration reform to America's research and development efforts.
A used car can now cost you more than a new one
While many new-car assembly lines are backed up, older cars are available, and they're fetching premium prices.
Boosting American innovation might involve immigration reform
Experts say U.S. progress in STEM fields is closely tied to immigration policy.
