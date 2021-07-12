Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

A used car can now cost you more than a new car
Jul 12, 2021

A used car can now cost you more than a new car

While many new-car assembly lines are backed up, older cars are available ... and they're fetching premium prices. Plus, Caleb Watney, director of innovation policy at the Progressive Policy Institute, on the importance of immigration reform to America's research and development efforts.

A used car can now cost you more than a new one

by Amanda Peacher
Jul 12, 2021
While many new-car assembly lines are backed up, older cars are available, and they're fetching premium prices.
Availability is part of the equation that has boosted the prices of some used-car models.
Justin Sullivan via Getty Images
Boosting American innovation might involve immigration reform

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Rose Conlon
Jul 12, 2021
Experts say U.S. progress in STEM fields is closely tied to immigration policy.
Congress is worried the U.S. is losing its technological edge. Experts say immigration reform is the answer.
Mauro Pimentel/AFP/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
