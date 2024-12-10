A trove of housing supply hiding in plain sight
Today: a look at empty nester homes, a potential grocery merger and tattoos under anesthesia.
To merge or not to merge
The grocery chains Kroger and Albertsons want to merge, but the government does not support the deal. A Washington state judge is scheduled to rule today on the nearly $25 billion deal in one of three antitrust cases against the proposed merger.
Empty nesters own some prime real estate. And they don't seem very interested in leaving it.
There are more than 20 million households with at least two empty bedrooms, no kids, owned and occupied for more than a decade by people over 55.
Getting a tattoo under anesthesia won't hurt — except the price
A growing number of companies will tattoo a client's entire body part in one work day, but the procedure comes with anesthesia, medical care and high costs.
