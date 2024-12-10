Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Loading...

0:00
0% played
It's Discount Week! 🎁 Pick up new Marketplace gear at a discount when you donate today! Get My Gear!
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
A trove of housing supply hiding in plain sight
Dec 10, 2024

A trove of housing supply hiding in plain sight

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Today: a look at empty nester homes, a potential grocery merger and tattoos under anesthesia.

Segments From this episode

To merge or not to merge

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

The grocery chains Kroger and Albertsons want to merge, but the government does not support the deal. A Washington state judge is scheduled to rule today on the nearly $25 billion deal in one of three antitrust cases against the proposed merger.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Empty nesters own some prime real estate. And they don't seem very interested in leaving it.

by Caleigh Wells
Dec 10, 2024
There are more than 20 million households with at least two empty bedrooms, no kids, owned and occupied for more than a decade by people over 55.
Empty nester households are commonplace in Buffalo, Cleveland or Detroit, but younger adults are preferring to live in more urban areas.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Getting a tattoo under anesthesia won't hurt — except the price

by Verónica Zaragovia
Dec 10, 2024
A growing number of companies will tattoo a client's entire body part in one work day, but the procedure comes with anesthesia, medical care and high costs.
Tattoo artists with Sedation Ink work on one client under anesthesia at a surgical center near Miami to finish the entire back in one day.
Courtesy Sedation Ink
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:19 AM PST
9:58
3:06 AM PST
11:09
Dec 9, 2024
17:21
Dec 9, 2024
27:26
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Nov 12, 2024
15:26
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
Syria is getting a new regime, but not a new economy
Marketplace Morning Report
Syria is getting a new regime, but not a new economy
Modest but steady wage gains may continue into the new year
Modest but steady wage gains may continue into the new year
Bad news for your morning: The price of coffee is higher than it's been in almost half a century
Bad news for your morning: The price of coffee is higher than it's been in almost half a century
The financial toll of a suicide attempt
The financial toll of a suicide attempt