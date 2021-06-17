Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

U.K. scouts can now earn a badge for money skills
Jun 17, 2021

From the BBC World Service: Scouts in the U.K. introduce the organization's first financial literacy skills badge. Plus, 500 police officers raided the offices of the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper alleging its reporting breaches a national security law. The paper's editor-in-chief and other senior bosses were arrested at their homes. And, the World Bank says it won’t help El Salvador implement Bitcoin as a form of legal tender.

