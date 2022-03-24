A tale of immigrant kids and family business, as told by a member of LA’s doughnut monarchy
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
For this month's Econ Extra Credit, we featured the 2020 documentary "The Donut King," which helps illuminate the path that Cambodian-Americans have taken to doughnut-shop dominance in Los Angeles. One of the people featured in the film was Mayly Tao, who spoke to us about navigating the ties that bind immigrant children to their family business. President Biden is in Brussels today, holding talks with NATO and European leaders about how to reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian oil and gas exports.
Segments From this episode
LA's Donut Princess on the "bittersweet" decision to sell the family business
Mayly Tao's story is one familiar to many children of immigrants who see opportunity beyond their parents' storefronts.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer