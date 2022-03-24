Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Our March fundraiser ends at midnight! Donate now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
A tale of immigrant kids and family business, as told by a member of LA’s doughnut monarchy
Mar 24, 2022

A tale of immigrant kids and family business, as told by a member of LA’s doughnut monarchy

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
For this month's Econ Extra Credit, we featured the 2020 documentary "The Donut King," which helps illuminate the path that Cambodian-Americans have taken to doughnut-shop dominance in Los Angeles. One of the people featured in the film was Mayly Tao, who spoke to us about navigating the ties that bind immigrant children to their family business. President Biden is in Brussels today, holding talks with NATO and European leaders about how to reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian oil and gas exports.

Segments From this episode

Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio

LA's Donut Princess on the "bittersweet" decision to sell the family business

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Mar 24, 2022
Mayly Tao's story is one familiar to many children of immigrants who see opportunity beyond their parents' storefronts.
Last year Mayly Tao's family sold DK's Donuts & Bakery in Santa Monica, California after 40 years.
Courtesy Mayly Tao
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:25 AM PDT
8:04
3:00 AM PDT
7:59
2:54 AM PDT
1:50
5:31 PM PDT
16:47
4:12 PM PDT
26:31
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Jan 31, 2022
1:36
Some are leaving white collar fields to work with their hands
Some are leaving white collar fields to work with their hands
The cruise industry is still riding the ups and downs of the pandemic
COVID-19
The cruise industry is still riding the ups and downs of the pandemic
Global pharma industry weighs Russian operations
Global pharma industry weighs Russian operations
Central Asia suffers collateral economic damage from Russia's war in Ukraine
Central Asia suffers collateral economic damage from Russia's war in Ukraine