A tale of immigrant kids and family business, as told by a member of LA’s doughnut monarchy

For this month's Econ Extra Credit, we featured the 2020 documentary "The Donut King," which helps illuminate the path that Cambodian-Americans have taken to doughnut-shop dominance in Los Angeles. One of the people featured in the film was Mayly Tao, who spoke to us about navigating the ties that bind immigrant children to their family business. President Biden is in Brussels today, holding talks with NATO and European leaders about how to reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian oil and gas exports.