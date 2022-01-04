A tainted lending rate is being replaced after 45 years
From the BBC World Service: We break down how the London Interbank Offered Rate or Libor, a key lending rate used to calculate everything from your mortgage to credit-card offers, has been overhauled. Plus, while countries including the U.S. have been scaling back self-isolation requirements, several Chinese cities have recently gone into full lockdown. And, the world's biggest oil producers don't seem too concerned about the longer-term impact of COVID-19.
