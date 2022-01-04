Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

A tainted lending rate is being replaced after 45 years
Jan 4, 2022

From the BBC World Service: We break down how the London Interbank Offered Rate or Libor, a key lending rate used to calculate everything from your mortgage to credit-card offers, has been overhauled. Plus, while countries including the U.S. have been scaling back self-isolation requirements, several Chinese cities have recently gone into full lockdown. And, the world's biggest oil producers don't seem too concerned about the longer-term impact of COVID-19.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

