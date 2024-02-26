Democracy in the DesertBanks in TurmoilBreaking GroundI've Always Wondered ...

A sunny outlook, courtesy of American business economists
Feb 26, 2024

A sunny outlook, courtesy of American business economists

Noam Galai/Getty Images
The pros are betting the economy will improve this year, but what about everyday folks?

Segments From this episode

Business economists expect a soft landing in 2024

by Mitchell Hartman
Feb 26, 2024
The National Association for Business Economics' latest forecast predicts higher economic growth and lower unemployment.
“Over the past quarters, the prospects for a recession seem to get smaller, prospects for a soft landing larger," said Mervin Jebaraj at the University of Arkansas.
Angelia Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
"Invisible Beauty"

Bethann Hardison on why changes in the modeling industry take so long

by David Brancaccio and Erika Soderstrom
Feb 26, 2024
We hear how model and activist Bethann Hardison continues to fight for diverse runways.
Courtesy Magnolia Pictures
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

