A sunny outlook, courtesy of American business economists
The pros are betting the economy will improve this year, but what about everyday folks?
Segments From this episode
Business economists expect a soft landing in 2024
The National Association for Business Economics' latest forecast predicts higher economic growth and lower unemployment.
Bethann Hardison on why changes in the modeling industry take so long
We hear how model and activist Bethann Hardison continues to fight for diverse runways.
