A smoked turkey business in Texas rises from the ashes
Nov 23, 2021

A smoked turkey business in Texas rises from the ashes

Also today: President Biden announced that the U.S. is releasing crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. We have more details on what this means.

Segments From this episode

1 year after a catastrophic fire, this Texas smoked turkey business is back

by David Brancaccio , Meredith Garretson and Rose Conlon
Nov 23, 2021
"When you're faced with a disaster, the sun does come up the next day," says Sam Greenberg of Greenberg Smoked Turkeys.
"We put out a good product ... and it’s comfort food. And who doesn’t need comfort food in the times we’re going through now?" says Sam Greenberg of Greenberg Smoked Turkeys.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
