A smoked turkey business in Texas rises from the ashes
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also today: President Biden announced that the U.S. is releasing crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. We have more details on what this means.
Segments From this episode
1 year after a catastrophic fire, this Texas smoked turkey business is back
"When you're faced with a disaster, the sun does come up the next day," says Sam Greenberg of Greenberg Smoked Turkeys.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director