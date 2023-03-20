Silicon Valley Bank CollapseTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

A shotgun wedding for UBS and Credit Suisse
Mar 20, 2023

Michelle Limina/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Just another manic Monday in the banking sector after UBS agrees a $3 billion deal to buy beleaguered Credit Suisse. But who loses out, and has it restored confidence in banks? Chinese President Xi Jinping is due to visit Russia this week, which may impact the latter's fortunes in Ukraine. Plus, on the 20th anniversary of the invasion of Iraq, we travel to Baghdad's central market and speak to traders about the country's dollar crisis.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

