A shotgun wedding for UBS and Credit Suisse

From the BBC World Service: Just another manic Monday in the banking sector after UBS agrees a $3 billion deal to buy beleaguered Credit Suisse. But who loses out, and has it restored confidence in banks? Chinese President Xi Jinping is due to visit Russia this week, which may impact the latter's fortunes in Ukraine. Plus, on the 20th anniversary of the invasion of Iraq, we travel to Baghdad's central market and speak to traders about the country's dollar crisis.