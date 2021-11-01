A shock resignation from the boss of Barclays bank
From the BBC World Service: In a surprise move, Jes Staley has quit as CEO and a director of Barclays after a probe into his links with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Plus, we hear from the Qantas boss as Australia permits fully-vaccinated citizens to fly home from abroad without quarantining, for the first time in over 18 months. And, what's in store for the leaders attending the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director