Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
A shock resignation from the boss of Barclays bank
Nov 1, 2021

A shock resignation from the boss of Barclays bank

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: In a surprise move, Jes Staley has quit as CEO and a director of Barclays after a probe into his links with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Plus, we hear from the Qantas boss as Australia permits fully-vaccinated citizens to fly home from abroad without quarantining, for the first time in over 18 months. And, what's in store for the leaders attending the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:19 AM PDT
7:32
3:00 AM PDT
7:28
7:57 AM PDT
1:50
Oct 29, 2021
21:25
Oct 29, 2021
26:37
Oct 28, 2021
32:23
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Smoother sailing this winter for the cruise industry?
Smoother sailing this winter for the cruise industry?
New name, same Zuck
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
New name, same Zuck
The changing climate is driving up home insurance claims, and rates
A Warmer World
The changing climate is driving up home insurance claims, and rates
Are YouTube creators and Twitch streamers included in the monthly jobs report?
I've Always Wondered ...
Are YouTube creators and Twitch streamers included in the monthly jobs report?