A shock resignation from the boss of Barclays bank

From the BBC World Service: In a surprise move, Jes Staley has quit as CEO and a director of Barclays after a probe into his links with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Plus, we hear from the Qantas boss as Australia permits fully-vaccinated citizens to fly home from abroad without quarantining, for the first time in over 18 months. And, what's in store for the leaders attending the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland.