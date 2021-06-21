A rent control row has toppled Sweden’s government

Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Jun 21, 2021

From the BBC World Service: Sweden's minority government failed to get support to lift a rent cap on newly built apartments, and Prime Minister Stefan Lofven lost a confidence vote. It's the first time a Swedish government leader has been ousted after such a motion. Plus, business investment across borders dropped 35% last year as COVID lockdowns stalled the global economy. And, why Japanese companies including Toyota and SoftBank are inoculating staff and their families at work ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

