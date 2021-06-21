A rent control row has toppled Sweden’s government

From the BBC World Service: Sweden's minority government failed to get support to lift a rent cap on newly built apartments, and Prime Minister Stefan Lofven lost a confidence vote. It's the first time a Swedish government leader has been ousted after such a motion. Plus, business investment across borders dropped 35% last year as COVID lockdowns stalled the global economy. And, why Japanese companies including Toyota and SoftBank are inoculating staff and their families at work ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.